Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 113,771 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 758.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,146,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

