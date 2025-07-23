Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Airbnb by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10,419.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $771,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,873,424.40. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,658 shares of company stock valued at $186,206,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

