Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

View Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.