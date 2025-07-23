Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 71,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFB stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

