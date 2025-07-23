Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.0%

SYF opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.