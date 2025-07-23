Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,012,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,539,000 after buying an additional 395,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

