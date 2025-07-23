Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SYFI opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

About AB Short Duration High Yield ETF

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

