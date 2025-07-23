Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 37,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

