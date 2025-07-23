Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

