Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,244,000 after acquiring an additional 912,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,467.04. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,095 shares of company stock worth $20,460,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VTR opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.