Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,271 Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upbound Group by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Upbound Group by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

