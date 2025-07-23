Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

