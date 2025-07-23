Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.