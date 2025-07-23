Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.1%

Unum Group stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

