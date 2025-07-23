Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.7%

PAYC opened at $234.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.