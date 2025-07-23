Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.99. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $492,745.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,343.07. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,155 shares of company stock worth $4,959,535. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

