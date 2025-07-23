Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $165.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

