Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,127,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,859,000 after acquiring an additional 620,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 4,814.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 92,388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period.

AB Disruptors ETF Stock Down 1.1%

FWD stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. AB Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $845.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.52.

About AB Disruptors ETF

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

