Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Snowflake by 782.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.89, for a total transaction of $2,188,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 547,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,806,377.04. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $89,252.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,592.33. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.4%

Snowflake stock opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

