Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.