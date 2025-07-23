Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
