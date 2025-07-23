Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 55,808.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 142.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 238,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $500.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.73.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

