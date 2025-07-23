Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,044,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

