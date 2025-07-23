Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 34,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3%

ROST stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

