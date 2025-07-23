Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BATS VUSB opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.