Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NVT opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.