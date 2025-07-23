Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VIS opened at $287.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $290.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

