Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

AHR opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

