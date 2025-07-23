Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:XIJN opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – June (XIJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

