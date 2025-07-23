Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,669 GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0%

BAR opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.64.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

