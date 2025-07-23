Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $286,646.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,028,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,589,812.64. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,844 shares of company stock valued at $464,622. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.