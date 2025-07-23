Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $348.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average is $246.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $352.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

