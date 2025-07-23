Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 253,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $533.47 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $559.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $503.56 and a 200 day moving average of $431.33.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,619.60. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

