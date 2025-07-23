Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJUL. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

