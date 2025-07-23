Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.77.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $792.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

