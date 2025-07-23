Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $827,338,000 after buying an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.53.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $223.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $219.97 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

