Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

