Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $189.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.12.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

