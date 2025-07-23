Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,014 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of GARP stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $61.81.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

