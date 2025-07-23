Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,215 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JIRE stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.