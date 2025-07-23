Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.