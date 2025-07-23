Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after purchasing an additional 675,482 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

