Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $361,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,858 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $738.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

