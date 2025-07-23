Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 4.4%

BATS UAUG opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.