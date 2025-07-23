Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.