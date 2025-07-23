Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.