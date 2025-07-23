Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,937 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after acquiring an additional 203,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,320,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after acquiring an additional 180,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,525,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after acquiring an additional 503,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

