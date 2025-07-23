Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,088,907 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 763,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $280,697,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after buying an additional 2,438,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE KGC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

