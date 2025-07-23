Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 270.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kirby by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.12 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

