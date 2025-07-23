Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 6,985 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 639,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,951,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

