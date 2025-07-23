Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Crown by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Baird R W lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

